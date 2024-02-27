AIRLINK 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.27%)
Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 04:14pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) did not even convince his party to vote for its premiership candidate.

He made these remarks while addressing the media outside the Supreme Court.

Bilawal said the SIC, which is now home to PTI-backed independent candidates, helped Maryam Nawaz get elected unopposed in Punjab and did not oppose the election of Murad Ali Shah in Sindh either.

“They did not ask for my vote or convince me not to vote for Shehbaz Sharif, so I think we should thank the PTI and SIC that Shehbaz will also be elected unopposed.”

The PPP chairman said the party had decided to vote for “those who had come to ask” for the prime minister’s election.

Bilawal said the SIC has no right to object to the formation of the government, as they were not in a position to form a government in any situation.

“Since SIC decided not to contact us for a vote, we had no option but to give a chance to those asking [PML-N],” he said, adding that the PPP will use the parliament to give its input in the betterment of system.

Bilawal said Asif Ali Zardari would select provincial governors once he becomes president.

“The PPP’s stance is that […] after completing all the elections, and after Zardari is elected and has taken an oath, then he will shortlist the governors. Right now the process has not even begun,” he added.

To a question about President Arif Alvi’s decision against summoning the National Assembly (NA) session, the PPP chairman said he foresees the head of the state facing multiple cases for violating the Constitution.

“I think there will be two cases against President Arif Alvi for violating the Constitution […] One for dissolving the NA after the vote of no confidence [against ex-prime minister Imran Khan] and another for failure to summon NA session as required by the Constitution,” he said.

