US stunned 2-0 by Mexico in Gold Cup upset

LOS ANGELES: Mexico stunned the United States with only their second-ever victory over the four-time world champions on Monday in the CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup.

Lizbeth Ovalle fired Mexico into the lead on 38 minutes, pouncing on a blunder by veteran US defender Becky Sauerbrunn before lifting a cool finish over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Substitute Mayra Pelayo-Bernal put the seal on the victory for Mexico with a superb individual goal two minutes into stoppage time, curling a long-range effort beyond Naeher to make it 2-0.

The win was only the second victory for Mexico over the US women in 43 games since the two teams first met in 1991.

Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return

The Americans had won 40 of their previous encounters, with one draw and a lone defeat back in 2010.

Ovalle’s well-taken opener was also the first time that the US have conceded a goal against CONCACAF opposition in 33 games.

Mexico’s win means El-Tri will finish top of Group A in the 12-team tournament, with the US women advancing to this weekend’s quarter-finals as runners-up.