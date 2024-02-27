AIRLINK 61.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
DGKC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.72%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
PPL 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.57%)
PRL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.89%)
SNGP 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.48%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.65%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By -150.5 (-0.68%)
KSE100 63,247 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,283 Decreased By -13 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US stunned 2-0 by Mexico in Gold Cup upset

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 11:23am

LOS ANGELES: Mexico stunned the United States with only their second-ever victory over the four-time world champions on Monday in the CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup.

Lizbeth Ovalle fired Mexico into the lead on 38 minutes, pouncing on a blunder by veteran US defender Becky Sauerbrunn before lifting a cool finish over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Substitute Mayra Pelayo-Bernal put the seal on the victory for Mexico with a superb individual goal two minutes into stoppage time, curling a long-range effort beyond Naeher to make it 2-0.

The win was only the second victory for Mexico over the US women in 43 games since the two teams first met in 1991.

Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return

The Americans had won 40 of their previous encounters, with one draw and a lone defeat back in 2010.

Ovalle’s well-taken opener was also the first time that the US have conceded a goal against CONCACAF opposition in 33 games.

Mexico’s win means El-Tri will finish top of Group A in the 12-team tournament, with the US women advancing to this weekend’s quarter-finals as runners-up.

United States Mexico CONCACAF Lizbeth Ovalle

Comments

200 characters

US stunned 2-0 by Mexico in Gold Cup upset

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories