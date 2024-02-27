AIRLINK 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
DGKC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.26%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.71%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
PPL 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.02%)
SNGP 67.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,481 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,120 Decreased By -146 (-0.66%)
KSE100 63,234 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 21,277 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Emotional Neil Wagner retires from international cricket

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:48am

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner called time on his 64-Test career on Tuesday, bowing out as the nation’s fifth highest wicket-taker with 260 victims after being informed he would not be selected in the upcoming series against Australia.

Wagner was picked in the squad for the two home Tests against Pat Cummins’s Australia but was told by head coach Gary Stead he would not play in either match.

The South Africa-born 37-year-old fought back tears at a press conference at Wellington’s Basin Reserve as he confirmed his retirement from international cricket alongside Stead.

“It’s been an emotional week,” said Wagner, a fiery, left-arm swing bowler and fan favourite.

“It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

“To the New Zealand public and the fans, I can’t thank you enough, for your support, for making me feel welcome, for making me feel like a Kiwi.”

Though born and raised in Pretoria, and 12th man for South Africa in two Tests, Wagner migrated to New Zealand in 2008 and proved instrumental in his adopted nation’s rise to the world number one ranking and the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021.

While completing a four-year, stand-down period from international cricket to become eligible for New Zealand, Wagner became the first player to take five wickets in six balls in first class cricket when bowling for Otago against Wellington.

PSL 2024 day 10 round-up: Babar Azam, Arif Yaqoob star in Peshawar’s tight win

He made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2012 but took time to find his feet at the highest level, spending nearly a year on the outer from 2014-15.

After winning back his place, Wagner played memorable roles in several triumphs, not merely with the ball.

He helped New Zealand to their first Test series win over England in nearly 20 years in the 2018 home summer, his 103-ball knock for seven runs part of an epic rearguard with Ish Sodhi that saved the second Test in Christchurch.

He returned to confound England again last year, taking four fourth innings wickets to secure a one-run win in a classic Wellington Test that saw the series drawn 1-1.

He retires with a bowling average of 27.57 runs and a strike rate of 52, only bettered by Richard Hadlee (50) among New Zealanders to have taken more than 100 Test wickets.

Wagner will continue to play first class cricket but said the time was right to step away from Tests.

“They sometimes say when you think about retirement, you’re screwed in a way,” he added. “It’s never easy. It’s an emotional road.

It’s a big roller coaster, but it’s the time to pass that baton on and leave that Black Cap in a good place for the rest to take it and hopefully grow their legacy.“

New Zealand Neil Wagner Pat Cummins’s

Comments

200 characters

Emotional Neil Wagner retires from international cricket

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories