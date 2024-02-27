PSL 2024 day 10 round-up: Babar Azam, Arif Yaqoob star in Peshawar’s tight win

Babar Azam’s unbeaten hundred and Arif Yaqoob’s maiden fifer helped Peshawar Zalmi snatch a tight win from Islamabad United in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

After posting a 202-run target, Peshawar restricted Islamabad to 193/9, registering their third consecutive win in the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Peshawar openers - Saim Ayub and Babar Azam - provided another flourishing start of 78 runs. The formidable duo dominated Islamabad bowlers until Salman Ali Agha broke the partnership in the eighth over, clean-bowling Saim Ayub for 21-ball 38.

Saim’s dismissal opened floodgates for Islamabad, as skipper Shadab Khan removed Mohammad Haris (2) and Hasibullah (0) in the very next over, leaving Peshawar reeling at 80/3.

Islamabad continued to strike, with Paul Walter (19) and Rovman Powell (8) departing in quick intervals, as Peshawar slipped to 124/5 in 14.5 overs.

However, Babar Azam launched a counterattack in the death overs, taking Islamabad bowlers to cleaners. The highlight was an explosive 18th over, where he hammered young Hunain Shah for four boundaries and a six.

His counterpunch, supported by Rovman Powell, took Peshawar’s total to 201/5 in the given 20 overs.

United captain Shadab led the bowling attack with figures of 2/28 in his four overs, followed by Naseem Shah and Salman Ali Agha, who claimed one wicket each.

Islamabad’s response to this gigantic total was not very fancy, as they lost Jordan Cox (13 off 10) in the fifth over.

Islamabad lost the next two wickets as soon as spinners - Saim Ayub and Arif Yaqoob - came into the attack.

Azam Khan joined Munro in the middle with Islamabad struggling at 73/3 in 9.3 overs and completely changed the game with his top-class innings.

The right-handed batter dominated the 108-run partnership with Munro, scoring 75 off just 30 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many sixes.

However, Azam could not finish the game off as he departed on the last ball of the 18th over, leaving Islamabad only 21 runs short of victory with 6 wickets and 12 balls in hand.

That was when Arif Yaqoob came into action, and swung the game in Peshawar’s favour with his magical performance.

Bowling the penultimate over of the game, Yaqoob took four wickets and conceded just two runs, including a leg-by, to snatch a certain victory from Islamabad.

He ended up with remarkable figures of 5/27 – claiming the first five-wicket haul of PSL 9.

Requiring 19 from the final over, Islamabad fell 9 runs short despite Naseem Shah’s six on the second delivery.

Apart from Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Naveen, Luke Wood, and Saim Ayub each claimed one wicket.

PSL 2024 day 9 round-up: Multan end Quetta’s unbeaten run, Peshawar overpower Lahore

Points Table Update

With a third consecutive win in five games, Peshawar Zalmi have jumped to the third spot in the points table. They sit just beneath Multan Sultans (first with 8 points) and Quetta Gladiators (2nd with 6 points). Karachi Kings are fourth on the points table with four points. Islamabad United have slipped to the 5th spot with a solitary win from four games, while Lahore Qalandars remain in the 6th place with five straight losses.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness the much-awaited contest between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7 pm.

Past PSL Winners