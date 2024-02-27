AIRLINK 61.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 68.76 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.64%)
FCCL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HBL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.2%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
SNGP 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.17%)
UNITY 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 6,493 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 22,173 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.42%)
KSE100 63,353 Increased By 47.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 21,324 Increased By 27.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Black Sea grain corridor in doubt without US aid

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:39am

NEW YORK: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that without new US military aid his country would be unable to defend a Black Sea shipping corridor that has allowed Kyiv to export millions of tons of grain to global markets.

Ukraine launched the shipping corridor hugging its western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria in August, a month after Russia quit a year-long landmark deal - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey - that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukraine grain.

Ukraine is on track to export all grain from its 2023 harvest despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure, Britain’s foreign office said this month.

“We created the new route in the Black Sea,” Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview, describing the shipping corridor as a “big success” for so far allowing the export of about 30 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products.

But he warned that if the US Congress did not approve $60 billion in new security aid then the future of the shipping corridor would be in doubt.

The United Nations blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago for worsening a global food crisis. Ukraine and Russia are both major grain exporters.

“I think the route will be closed because to defend it, it’s also about some ammunition, some air defense, and some other systems,” Zelenskiy said.

The UN says there have been dozens of attacks on Ukraine’s grain production and export facilities.

Russia says it targets military infrastructure, not civilian infrastructure.

Conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives are threatening to block further military aid.

Ukraine needs Western aid to win war after setbacks: Zelensky

Ukraine is running short of personnel and ammunition, especially heavy artillery rounds, and it has lost ground after retaking about half of the territory Russia seized when it invaded in February 2022.

Ukraine harvested about 80 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, including an exportable surplus of about 50 million tons in the 2023/24 July-June season, the country’s government has said.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Bulgaria Romania US Congress House of Representatives Ukraine aid Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Black Sea grain corridor in doubt without US aid

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories