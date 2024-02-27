AIRLINK 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
DGKC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.26%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.71%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
PPL 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.02%)
SNGP 67.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,481 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,120 Decreased By -146 (-0.66%)
KSE100 63,234 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 21,277 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Yellen says global economy remains resilient, lauds US as growth driver

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:36am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SAO PAULO: Strong US economic growth has been a “key driver” of better than expected global growth, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell a news conference on Tuesday ahead of this week’s meeting of G20 finance officials in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In excerpts of her remarks released by Treasury, Yellen said the International Monetary Fund and other forecasters had projected a broad-based slowdown in the global economy in 2023 that did not happen.

Instead, growth came in at 3.1%, exceeding expectations, and inflation fell, with prices expected to continue falling this year in about 80% of economies, she said.

“Going forward, we remain cognizant of the risks facing the global outlook and continue to carefully monitor the economic challenges in certain countries, but the global economy remains resilient,” she said.

Yellen said US economic strength had underpinned global growth, fueled by Biden administration policies supporting businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and investments in domestic manufacturing, clean energy and infrastructure.

US inflation had also declined significantly from its peak and the US labor market was historically strong, she said, with the prime-age labor force above its pre-pandemic level and the unemployment rate near historic lows.

“Had a US recession come in 2023, like many predicted, global growth would have been thrown off track. While there are risks to our outlook, America’s growth has consistently exceeded projections,” Yellen said.

Yellen urges new World Bank chief to ‘get the most’ from balance sheet

The IMF last month edged its global growth outlook to 3.1% in 2024, up two-tenths of a percentage point from its October forecast, and left its 2025 forecast unchanged at 3.2%.

The IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said the global lender’s updated World Economic Outlook showed a “soft landing” was in sight, but overall growth and global trade remained lower than the historical average.

Yellen said growth in many economies, including Brazil, the current president of the Group of 20 economies, had also contributed to global growth, although other economies still faced challenges.

She did not specify which countries were facing problems.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack last week told reporters the global lender would take new information on the Japanese and British economies, which both slipped into recession, into account as it prepared a new global forecast to be released in April.

Brazil International Monetary fund Janet Yellen Sao Paulo US economic growth US inflation Covid 19 pandemic IMF’s chief economist, Pierre Olivier Gourinchas

Comments

200 characters

Yellen says global economy remains resilient, lauds US as growth driver

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories