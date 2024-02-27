Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar during the opening hour of trading, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.12, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee regained strength to settle at 279.2 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Globally, the US dollar traded on the back foot on Tuesday, as markets looked ahead to a week of US economic data that will provide fresh signals on how soon the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin soared to a more than two-year high above $57,000 after enterprise software firm MicroStrategy Inc announced it had bought about 3,000 more of the tokens for $155 million.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers including the euro and yen, traded flat at 103.77 in Asian time, following a 0.17% slide on Monday.

Markets have all but ruled out a cut at the Fed’s March meeting and have recently pushed back expectations for a cut to June from May, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed, following strong US consumer and producer price data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in early Asian trading on Monday, extending gains for the third straight day, as shipping disruptions spurred supply worries.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.69 a barrel by 0106 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.73 a barrel. Both benchmarks had settled more than 1% higher on Monday.

Iran-aligned Houthis have continued their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, and while the Israel-Hamas war has not significantly constrained oil supply, it has increased freight rates and shipping time, leaving barrels on the water for longer.

This is an intra-day update