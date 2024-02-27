AIRLINK 61.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 68.76 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.64%)
FCCL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HBL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.2%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
SNGP 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.17%)
UNITY 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 6,493 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 22,173 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.42%)
KSE100 63,353 Increased By 47.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 21,324 Increased By 27.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flattish, investors eye state debt sale for cues

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:14am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, with eyes on demand and cutoff yields for heavy state debt auctions.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0645% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0642%.

“With no other trigger in sight, the market could take cues from state debt cutoffs to get more clarity on investment appetite, which would be a key driver in the next few weeks,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Indian states aim to raise 328.49 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

While the quantum is lower than scheduled, it is highest in the last three months.

State bond auctions will be a crucial guiding factor in the absence of federal government debt sales, which ended on Feb. 16 for the current fiscal year.

Market participants continue to expect overall states’ borrowing for this quarter and the financial year to undershoot the calendar by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remained elevated as hopes of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve ebbed further after comments from officials last week suggested the central bank will take its time cutting interest rates, and focus would remain on bringing down inflation.

India bond yields edge lower as US peers retreat

The odds of a rate cut in May have eased to below 17% from over 30% last week, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Domestic investors have also lowered expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, and expect the action to be pushed to October-December, as the central bank aims to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

A high real interest rate in India could prevent private investments from picking up and hold the country back from achieving its true growth potential, Jayant Varma, an external member of the monetary policy committee, said on Friday.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields flattish, investors eye state debt sale for cues

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories