AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-27

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has shown willingness to facilitate Saudi company M/s ACWA early next month, which has shown interest in establishment of solar projects of 1200 MWp in South Punjab, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

PPIB Manager Director Shah Jahan Mirza informed Special Secretary SIFC that draft Inter Governmental Framework Agreement (IGFA) between Government of KSA and Government of Pakistan for cooperation and development of power projects in Pakistan had been prepared, and shared with Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further sharing with Riyadh.

According to PPIB, the Standard Security Agreements (EPA, IA) were shared with the RE team of the Saudi Pakistan Council by Power Division/PPIB via email on August 28, 2023, for their review. These Security Agreements are considered bankable and have already been executed for all operational solar/wind projects. In addition to investments from both local and international investors, key International Financial Institutions (IFIs) such as IFC, ADB, DFC/OPIC, ECO Trade Bank, CDC, CDB, and ICBC have extended lending support for the development of RE projects based on these Security Agreements.

Balochistan launches large-scale solar project under CPEC

Managing Director PPIB has further stated that the GoP Guarantee is part of the Implementation Agreement shared with the Saudi Side. IA is umbrella concession agreement executed in the capacity as sovereign which not only covers and ensures fulfilment of all the contractual obligations of public sector entities of Federal Government and Provinces arising out of underlying documents such as EPA, Site Lease etc. but also as a principle document creates obligations on the seller/investors to fulfil its/their commitments to design, finance, engineer, construct, test and commission and at the end of term transfer the Complex under the project agreements.

Commenting on required guarantees, MD PPIB explained that on GoP Guarantee backstops the payment obligations of the Purchaser under the Energy Purchase Agreement, adding that alongside the GoP Guarantee, energy payments for projects developed under the Framework Guidelines 2022 are guaranteed through a direct debit mechanism. Under this arrangement, the Power Purchaser (CPPA-G) will issue irrevocable standing instructions to the Bank, maintained by the Power Purchaser and funded by distribution companies, to make payments via direct debit to the Seller upon receipt of a Notice of Claim.

Shah Jahan Mirza has further stated that the land earmarked for the development of solar PV projects in Layyah (600MWp) and Jhang (1200MWp), Punjab, is currently being acquired by NTDC in collaboration with the Punjab Government. He has recommended that the relevant entities accelerate the land procurement process. Talking about the grid studies confirming the necessary grid infrastructure for evacuation of power from both the projects (600MWp in Jhang and 1200MWp in Layyah) have already been prepared and shared with the RE Team of the Saudi Pakistan Council via email on August 28, 2023. Regarding the request from the Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia to propose two alternative sets of dates for the upcoming visit of the ACWA Power delegation to Pakistan, PPIB has said that the Power Division/PPIB is available during the final week of March 2024 to extend utmost assistance and facilitation to the ACWA power delegation during their visit to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPIB solar projects ACWA

Comments

200 characters

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories