AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-27

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Terence J Sigamony Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court sought the help of religious institutions in Mubarak Ahmed Sani case, and directed the SC office to send a copy of its order dated February 6 to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and others for their opinion.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat, on Monday, heard the Punjab government’s petition.

Among others to whom the Court directed to send its order’s copy include Jamia Naeemia, Karachi, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Lahore, Jamia Tul Muntazar, Lahore, and Quran Academy, Karachi.

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

The chief justice said anybody else who wanted to give an opinion on the instant matter could do so by filing a written submission.

During the proceeding, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, the representatives of Jamiatul Islam, and Ahle Hadith appeared before the bench.

The Punjab government in its review petition said certain words of Article 20 of the Constitution were not mentioned, that is “subject to law, public order and morality” in the court’s order.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on the appeal of Mubarak Ahmed Sani vs State on February 6 declared that even if the allegations in the FIR of the case are accepted in letter and spirit then these provisions (mentioned in FIR) are not applied on the accused.

Advocate Shaukat Siddiqui informed the bench that the JI has filed an application in the case. The JI petition stated he has no doubt in his mind that the impugned order is not travelling on some motivation rather a result of inadvertence and lack of proper assistance on the subject. There is a prevailing sentiment that the recent observations made by the Court have deviated from the longstanding constitutional commands and jurisprudence with regard to the extent of freedom of faith to be observed by the Qadianis.

The court’s recognition of the right to assist or correction indicates that individuals who believe there was an error in the interpretation of an Islamic principle or legal provision have a legitimate avenue to seek clarification or resolution. This highlights the court’s commitment, openness and resolve to address concerns and ensuring justice, which is highly commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Mubarak Ahmed Sani case

Comments

200 characters

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Read more stories