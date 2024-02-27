AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
2024-02-27

International Women’s Day: USAID official inaugurates BBTDI

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking effort to empower women and minorities, the Mission Director of USAID in Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, inaugurated a four-day conference named “Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity (BBTDI)”.

The event aims to unite diverse women professionals, academics, scientists, and community leaders from the US and Pakistan to address pressing challenges like climate resilience, sustainable water management, and incorporating local wisdom into actionable strategies, said a press release.

Hosted by the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), with support from USAID and the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), the conference emphasizes the crucial role of women in sustainable development. It brings together representatives from various institutions, demonstrating the power of global engagement.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and cooperation between scholars and researchers from both countries.

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome affirmed the US commitment to supporting Pakistan’s diversity initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and economic development.

The conference aligns with the US Government’s dedication to Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEIA) and USAID’s development vision, emphasizing the significance of International Women’s Day. Participants will engage in keynote speeches, workshops, and networking opportunities to share insights, build partnerships, and contribute to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

