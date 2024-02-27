ATC conducts jail proceedings against PTI leaders

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday conducted jail proceedings against Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema and others PTI activists in two May 09 riots related cases and summoned prosecution witnesses for their testimony on March 01.

The court directed the defence lawyers to hold the cross examination of a prosecution witness in the vehicle burning case.

The court also asked prosecution to present the witnesses in the police station attack case on next hearing.

Meanwhile another court denied physical remand of MPA-elected from PP-165 Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti and sent him to jail in Corps Commander Attack case.

The Sarwar Road police presented the PMA before the court and demanded his physical remand for further investigation.

The court turned down the police request and sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

The police arrested Bhatti from Raiwind for provoking the PTI workers to attack the Corps Commander House.

