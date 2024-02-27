2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU

HYDERABAD: The 2nd two-day International Conference on “Consequences of environmental degradation: natural disasters, socio-economic and governance, challenges for Sindh, Pakistan and the way forward” has kicked off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre, organized by the Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Karachi here on Monday.

Environmental experts and scholars from different countries along with universities across Pakistan participated and presented their papers. Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr SM Tariq Rafi was the chief guest, while Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro presided over the event.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Dr Kalhoro emphasized the need for government action to mitigate environmental risks and stressed the importance of policy alignment with expert recommendations. He said that both the federal and provincial governments had to play a pivotal role and take measures to prevent the dangers of environmental degradation.

“In this view, policies should be prepared keeping in mind the recommendations of environmental experts so that natural disasters may be dealt with”, he said. He said that due to environmental change, not only Sindh and Pakistan were facing natural disasters, but the whole world was at risk.

“The loss of life and property is less in developed countries like Japan, Malaysia, China, Korea, USA and other countries due to resources and sustainable development. Pakistan also has to stand on its own feet in this regard, for which the role of researchers and experts is important,” Dr Kalhoro said.

HEC Sindh Chairman Dr SM Tariq Rafi highlighted the conference’s goal of gathering suggestions to inform provincial and federal policies on disaster management. He said that the recommendations of the conference will be sent to the provincial and federal governments to make policies based upon them. Director (Operations) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imdad Hussain Siddiqui discussed the impact of climate change, citing the devastating floods of 2022 in Sindh.

Professor Dr. David G. Roof of Ball State University, USA, emphasized the role of higher education institutions in addressing environmental challenges.

Conference Convener Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto welcomed the guests, while Conference Secretary Dr Niaz Ahmed Bhutto and many others also addressed the event.

After the inaugural ceremony, featured sessions took place where scholars from various countries presented their research papers and made keynote speeches. Some sessions will take place today (Tuesday) as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024