AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-27

Gold subdued as traders ready for US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

NEW YORK: Gold inched lower on Monday as the market focus shifted to US inflation data due this week which could influence the timeline of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Spot gold edged 0.5% to $2,025.91 ounce at 10:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT). US gold futures dropped 0.6% to $2,036.60.

The US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is due on Thursday, with a 0.4% rise forecast on a monthly basis.

“If the PCE data comes a little warmer then it will be bearish for the metals, but gold will maintain the $2,000 range. For it to push below that, economic data this week has to be surprisingly hot,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metal.

The gold and silver markets are seeing some technicals-based selling pressure due to the lack of fresh fundamental news and are awaiting fresh data points, Wyckoff added.

Recent remarks from Fed officials suggested the US central bank was in no rush to cut rates, largely cementing bets against any cuts before June. Higher interest rates diminish the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

But while a weaker inflation reading will not change things for the March meeting, it “could at least encourage a more serious debate within the Fed around the timing of the first cut, which could be positive for gold,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

Spot silver lost 1.8% to $22.52 per ounce, while palladium fell 2.6% to $945.65.

Platinum shed 2.3% to $879.60.

“While we expect CTA (Commodity Trade Advisors) selling activity this session to weigh on the metal (platinum), every single trend indicator on our radar is already pointing to the downside, suggesting that trend following algos are now running out of dry-powder to sell,” TD Securities wrote in a note.

Gold Platinum Spot gold US inflation Spot silver

Comments

200 characters

Gold subdued as traders ready for US inflation data

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories