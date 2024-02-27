AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Iron ore slides to 4-month low on higher China inventories

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

SINGAPORE/BEIJING: Iron ore futures tumbled on Monday to their lowest level in four months as higher inventories in key buyer China and slower construction activity due to unfavourable weather raised demand concerns.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 3.21% lower at 875 yuan ($121.57) per metric ton, the lowest since Oct. 27, 2023, following a drop of over 6% in the past week.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 3.41% lower at $115.95 a ton, as of 0706 GMT, also the lowest since Oct. 27.

“Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports rose. Supply concerns also eased, with a cyclone threatening WA (Western Australia) ports now tracking away from the state’s iron ore hub,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Inventories at major Chinese ports surveyed climbed by 2.1% on-week to 133.1 million tons in the week to Feb. 23, hitting the highest since April 2023, data from consultancy Steelhome showed.

Also, Vale, the world’s second-largest supplier of iron ore, said the latest train incident caused by heavy rains in Brazil would not impact its shipments or production.

Global iron ore shipments hovered at almost the highest level in three years and if the high shipments continue in a seasonally slow season, ore prices can hardly find any support from the supply side, analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Dragging down prices of the key steelmaking ingredient was also the bearish near-term outlook for steel fundamentals, Mysteel said.

Construction sites in various places in China have been slow to resume production due to heavy rains and snow, Shanghai Metals Market said.

