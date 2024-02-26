AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Tourist-unfriendly’ India dim England’s ‘Bazball’ aura

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 06:02pm

RANCHI: India have remained Test cricket’s most tourist-unfriendly destination for over a decade and even England’s gung-ho ‘Bazball’ approach could not change that reality on Monday.

India’s five-wicket victory on a spiteful track in Ranchi was not really a cakewalk, thanks to England’s never-say-die spin attack.

But it fetched Rohit Sharma’s team an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, and consolidated their second place, behind New Zealand, in the World Test Championship standings.

This was India’s 17th consecutive Test series win at home, where they have not lost a Test series since an Alastair Cook-led England bested them in 2012.

For England, who won the opening Test in Hyderabad and have been competitive as well as entertaining in Visakhapatnam and Ranchi – it was their first series defeat under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum.

India will be particularly happy they clinched the series despite the absence of batting mainstay Virat Kohli (personal reason) and frontline seamer Mohammed Shami (injury).

Middle order batter KL Rahul missed Tests after hurting himself in the Hyderabad opener, while they rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the match in Ranchi to manage his workload.

It forced India to field four debutants in the first four matches and three of them – wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, batter Sarfaraz Khan, and seamer Akash Deep – impressed immediately.

Player-of-the-match Jurel struck 90 in the first innings to kept India alive in the contest and his unbroken 72-run stand with Shubman Gill on Monday helped India pull off a nervy chase.

“Obviously it’s a big challenge to play Test cricket. We all know that,” Rohit said.

“Dhruv Jurel, playing his second game, showed solid composure and calmness. He has got the shots as well and played all round the wicket.”

England’s meltdown

In a match where there were hardly any dull moments, England’s second innings meltdown left India needing 192 runs to win.

The hosts raced to 84 for no loss before Shoaib Bashir’s triple strikes turned the match on its head reducing India to 120-5.

On a pitch where the ball turned sharply and often kept low, Jurel and Gill proved immovable despite the mounting pressure.

They gritted their teeth through a 30-over stretch when they could not hit a single boundary in a defensive masterclass on a treacherous track.

Gill, an all-format batter known for his clean-hitting prowess, showed immaculate match awareness and did not hit a boundary in the first 119 balls he faced.

When victory was in sight, the elegant right-hander smacked Bashir for two sixes in the same over en route to his fifty.

Several former England captains believe England need to temper their ‘Bazball’ approach, but Stokes was happy with the commitment of his team mates.

“The scoreline says India win by five wickets but I don’t think that gives enough credit to sum up the game as a whole,” Stokes said.

“The series has shown a lot of talent, for us and India. I love Test cricket and we’ve seen some young, inexperienced players perform and the future looks bright in this format.”

The fifth and final Test, scheduled in Dharamsala, begins on March 7.

Bazball INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

‘Tourist-unfriendly’ India dim England’s ‘Bazball’ aura

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

ECP to conduct open hearing for SIC reserved seats

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Read more stories