Feb 26, 2024
India beat England by five wickets to clinch series

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 01:25pm
RANCHI: India accomplished a nervy chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test on Monday and claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest 192 for victory, India cruised to 84 for no loss before the English spinners engineered a collapse that left the hosts reeling at 120-5.

Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) combined in an unbroken stand of 72 for the sixth wicket to clinch India’s victory on the penultimate day of the contest.

Ashwin bags five as India chase 192 in England Test

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed 3-79, to go with his five first innings wickets, but could not keep England alive in the series.

The fifth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

