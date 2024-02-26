AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Christian Dior postpones much anticipated Hong Kong show

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: French fashion label Christian Dior has postponed its planned mega fashion show in Hong Kong due to be held in March, the government said on Monday, without giving a reason for the decision.

The event was widely anticipated by many in the luxury sector after a high profile show from Louis Vuitton helmed by singer Pharrell Williams last November, which was an attempt to put the Chinese city back on the luxury map and attract wealthy spenders.

Dior did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on why it postponed the show.

“We have just received notification from the organiser that the event will be postponed. In fact, postponements of large-scale events often happen. We continue to welcome large-scale events to be held in Hong Kong,” the government said in an email.

Hong Kong’s luxury retailers are adapting to fewer wealthy Chinese shoppers visiting the city and a shift towards tourists flocking to Instagram-coveted spots in trendy districts rather than splashing out on pricey branded gear.

Spring festival spending on China’s duty-free island hits record

Before the pandemic, the Chinese special administrative region had bucked global trends of declining demand for multi-brand department stores and ultra-luxury brands largely due to its attractiveness to high-spending mainland visitors.

But the rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong and are starting to reshape the city’s visitor economy, according to industry experts.

hong kong Louis Vuitton Christian Dior

Comments

200 characters

Christian Dior postpones much anticipated Hong Kong show

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Read more stories