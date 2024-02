HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday as global investors turned to profit-taking after recent rallies and ahead of corporate earnings reports from major Chinese firms.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.54 percent, or 91.12 points, at 16,634.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.93 percent, or 27.86 points, to close at 2,977.02, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.44 percent, or 7.30 points, to 1,677.15.