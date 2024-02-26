AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
Feb 26, 2024
Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 02:20pm
RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel’s war against the Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes amid growing US pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority as international efforts have intensified to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war.

