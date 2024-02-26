AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
Feb 26, 2024
Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 12:46pm

ABU DHABI: Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, voicing confidence the countries can “make history together”, Barkat’s spokesperson said.

The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.

UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel

“The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together,” Barkat told Qasabi, according to the Israeli minister’s office.

Barkat and Qasabi are attending the WTO ministerial conference, which aims to set new global commerce rules. Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to a emailed request for comment on the meeting between the two ministers.

