AIRLINK 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.06%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
DGKC 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
HBL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.66%)
KOSM 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.45%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 126.93 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.19%)
PAEL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIAA 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PRL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.51%)
PTC 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
SEARL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.04%)
SNGP 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.31%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.66%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,525 Increased By 84.4 (1.31%)
BR30 22,450 Increased By 351.1 (1.59%)
KSE100 63,588 Increased By 772.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 21,412 Increased By 279 (1.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields edge lower as US peers retreat

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 10:58am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields declined on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. yields as the market fully priced in the shift in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook to a gradual easing path.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0508% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0764%.

“If a fall in U.S. yield sustains, then the benchmark local bond yield may move towards the 7%-mark during the week,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Friday from multi-month highs and extended a decline in Asian hours on Monday as investors consolidated positions after a week-long run-up.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield was at 4.2323% in Asian hours, while two-year yield was at 4.6745%.

Comments from Fed officials last week suggested the U.S. central bank will take its time cutting interest rates to make sure that inflation falls to its 2% target on a sustainable basis.

India bond yields flattish as market digests RBI minutes

As a result, the rate futures market has also reduced expectations of the number of rate cuts to three this year from five a few weeks ago, with the start of the easing cycle possibly commencing in June or later, according to LSEG’s rate probability app.

In India, the current monetary policy is appropriate with growth holding firm and inflation trending down to the target, the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes last week.

The Reserve Bank of India left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% earlier this month, and reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Market participants will await a state debt sale on Tuesday to gauge investor demand for debt securities. Twelve states aim to raise 328.5 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) through bonds maturing in nine to 22 years.

India bond yields Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields edge lower as US peers retreat

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on political clarity, anticipation of corporate results

Punjab Assembly session begins

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories