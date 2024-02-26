Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar during the opening hour of trading, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.30 against the greenback

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee stood flat against the US dollar to settle at 279.36, the same rate it had closed the week earlier, in the inter-bank market.

Last week, Bloomberg News, citing a Pakistani official, reported that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year.

The country will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

Globally, the US dollar was on the front foot on Monday ahead of a packed week filled with key economic releases that will provide further clues on the global interest rate outlook, with a U.S. inflation reading taking centre stage.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation - is due on Thursday, where expectations are for a 0.4% increase on a monthly basis.

The dollar index was last 0.04% higher at 104.01.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after the dollar rose amid market concerns that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high US interest rates that have been capping global fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.27 a barrel by 0419 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.14 a barrel as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

