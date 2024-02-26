BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 24 and February 25, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Global lubricant giant Gulf Oil enters Pakistan
- Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests
- Expats in US can utilise DFC, IFC to scale up investments in Pakistan: envoy
- Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI’s candidate for Punjab CM
- PPP secures speaker, deputy speaker positions in Sindh Assembly
- Jewellery sector: ECC forms body to prepare viable plan
