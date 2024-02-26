AIRLINK 59.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.81%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
DGKC 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.16%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
HUBC 113.16 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.97%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.58%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.27%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.29%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 110.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.03%)
PRL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.32%)
PTC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
SEARL 53.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.91%)
SNGP 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.44%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,523 Increased By 82.7 (1.28%)
BR30 22,429 Increased By 330.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 63,545 Increased By 728.9 (1.16%)
KSE30 21,388 Increased By 254.5 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 24 and February 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2024 09:02am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Global lubricant giant Gulf Oil enters Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests

Read here for details.

  • Expats in US can utilise DFC, IFC to scale up investments in Pakistan: envoy

Read here for details.

  • Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI’s candidate for Punjab CM

Read here for details.

  • PPP secures speaker, deputy speaker positions in Sindh Assembly

Read here for details.

  • Jewellery sector: ECC forms body to prepare viable plan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on political clarity, anticipation of corporate results

Punjab Assembly session begins

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories