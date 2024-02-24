AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests

  • Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presides over the proceedings
BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2024 Updated February 24, 2024 04:18pm

The first session of the Sindh Assembly following the general elections began on Saturday in which newly elected members were administered oath.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the proceedings and swore in the MPAs-elect.

Durrani first conducted the ceremony in Sindhi, then in Urdu.

Elections for the Sindh Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker posts are set to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The nomination papers for both posts can be submitted to the assembly secretary between 2 to 3pm.

On Friday, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori summoned the session.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly.

With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly will be over 100 for the first time.

The assembly meeting today was held amid demonstrations against alleged election rigging held by the GDA, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and other groups in different parts of Karachi.

The interim provincial administration had previously declared that rallies and other public meetings would be prohibited in the Sindh Assembly's "Red Zone."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session was held on Friday where members were administered the oath.

The process of election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place today.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 137 Punjab Assembly seats and with the inclusion of 22 independents in the party fold as well as calculating its reserved seats, it has achieved a simple majority in the House.

Sindh Assembly session General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests

Answer to question about IK’s letter: IMF says won’t comment on developments

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

US downs three Houthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles

Russia says US has offered no proof of allegation it wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

Read more stories