Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests

The first session of the Sindh Assembly following the general elections began on Saturday in which newly elected members were administered oath.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the proceedings and swore in the MPAs-elect.

Durrani first conducted the ceremony in Sindhi, then in Urdu.

Elections for the Sindh Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker posts are set to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The nomination papers for both posts can be submitted to the assembly secretary between 2 to 3pm.

On Friday, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori summoned the session.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly.

With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly will be over 100 for the first time.

The assembly meeting today was held amid demonstrations against alleged election rigging held by the GDA, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and other groups in different parts of Karachi.

The interim provincial administration had previously declared that rallies and other public meetings would be prohibited in the Sindh Assembly's "Red Zone."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session was held on Friday where members were administered the oath.

The process of election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place today.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 137 Punjab Assembly seats and with the inclusion of 22 independents in the party fold as well as calculating its reserved seats, it has achieved a simple majority in the House.