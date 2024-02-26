Facilitating taxpayers: KPRA’s registration drive to begin today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has announced to launch a two-week registration drive from Monday (today) till March 9, 2024 to facilitate taxpayers at their doorsteps. On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, KPRA teams will conduct door-to-door visits to the business premises of people associated with the services sector to provide immediate registration facilities to them.

“Taxpayers are our stakeholders and their utmost facilitation is our top priority. We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their jobs. Anyone associated with the services sector can take benefit of the registration drive and can instantly register business with KPRA,” said Fouzia Iqbal in her message.

The KPRA teams will provide registration or any other assistance relating to registration, tax payments, and monthly returns filing during the drive.

People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone, or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is obligatory to register the business first and this registration drive is aimed at providing the facility to the business community of KP at doorstep.

