Feb 26, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-26

Anti-polio campaign begins in Faisalabad

Press Release Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.6 million children upto age of five years will be administered polio drops during next anti-polio campaign which will continue from 26th February to March 3rd in the district. Over 4000 polio teams will perform the duty during the campaign. The anti polio campaign in district was inaugurated at Allied Hospital I.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated the anti polio campaign by administered the polio vaccine drops to the children. CEO DHA Dr. Asfandyar, MS Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yousaf, DHO Dr. Azmat Abbas, DDHO Dr Azeem Arshad, Madam Shahnaz from UNICEF and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner said that the anti polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to eradicate the polio virus from the country.

He directed that each and every child of upto five years age will be vaccinated besides approaching the nomads and pashton children. He said that he himself will check the performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of district. He emphasized upon on continuing wide awareness campaign for the information of the parents.

