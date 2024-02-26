Naqvi opens new lab, collection centre at SIMS

LAHORE: A New Lab & Collection Centre by the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) has been completed in only 10 days. The 42nd Health department’s project during the last 12 months of CM Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure has been turned operational.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the New Lab & Collection Centre late at night. He commended Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W and their entire team on the successful completion of the New Lab & Collection Centre project in a short span of time and appreciated its high quality, as well.

He inspected the reception of the New Lab & Collection Centre and conversed with the staff members. CM maintained that the establishment of an excellent lab in a highly short span of time is worth acknowledging adding that the institution will obtain revenue as well with the establishment of the New Lab & Collection Centre. CM also cut a cake on the eve of the inauguration of the 42nd project of the Health department. Secretary Health gave a briefing about the project.

Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Special Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers visited the Badshahi Mosque and the Mazar-i- Iqbal. CM inaugurated the new museum for placing the holy relics in the Badshahi Mosque and the upgradation project of the Mazar-i-Iqbal. He also inaugurated the Lahore Fort Cafe being built at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort. CM appreciated high quality of the new museum being built for placing the holy relics. He inspected the new and beautiful showcase for placing the holy relics. CM directed early completion of the transfer work of the holy relics in the new museum. He maintained that safely keeping the holy relics attributed to the great personalities at an appropriate place is our foremost responsibility. The holy relics will be kept separately and safely in an excellent manner in the new museum.

The installation work of new tiles, marbles in the exterior corridor of Mazar-i- Iqbal and renovation work of its interior part has been completed. CM inspected the construction, rehabilitation and upgradation work of the Mazar-i-Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers paid a visit to the Mazar-i-Iqbal and prayed for the prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan. CM directed to prepare SOPs for using the back door to pay a visit to the Mazar-i- Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the tourists will feel entertained with the establishment of the Lahore Fort Cafe at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort.

