26th convocation: HU confers degrees on 1,200 students and scholars

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: The Hamdard University (HU) conferred PhD, MPhil, Master’s, Bachelor’s and associate degrees on over 1,200 students and scholars at its 26th convocation held on Saturday.

The joyous ceremony was presided over by Ms Sadia Rashid, the chancellor of the university and president of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the chairman of Higher Education Commission Pakistan, was the chief guest.

On the occasion, PhDs were conferred on nine scholars and MPhils on 12. Thirty-five of the students were awarded MS degrees, 45 BEd, 11 BCA, 86 BS, 42 MBA, 52 BBA, 156 BE, 141 BCS, 47 BA-LLB, 186 MBBS, 37 BDS, 27 BEMS, and 293 students were given PharmD degrees. Seventy-five students were awarded associate degrees.

In recognition of their hard work during various courses of studies, three students were awarded the Shaheed Hakim Said Gold Medals and five the Shaheed Hakim Said Certificates. The names of the students who were awarded gold medals were M. Hassan Fazil, Sumayya Arshad and Sadganj Mubarak. The students who were given the certificates were Hamda Tanzeem, Bisma Saleem, Khalid Mehmood, Sahibzada Kazim Mehmood and Rehma Aqil.

Nineteen students from different faculties were awarded other medals. The names of these students were Sadia Khan, Syeda Tehreem Hussain, M. Kashan Malik, Syeda Laiba Khalid, Muhammad Faisal, Iftikhar, Zain Khalid, Ali Hyder, Erum Samejo, Amani, Durdana Lariab, M. Hassan Fazil, Maryam Sultana, M. Wasil Javed, Fahma Minhaj Uddin, Yusra Zahid, Omaima Khalid, Touseef Ahmed and Aazar Frederick Wilson.

