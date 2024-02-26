Zalmi defeat Qalandars in high-scoring match

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs in a high scoring match of the HBL-PSL-9 staged here at Gadaffi stadium on Sunday.

After forcing to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 211 runs setting a target of 212 to win the match. It was the fifth consecutive defeat for the Qalandars in the ongoing PSL event.

Qalandars Rassie Dussen’s unbeaten 104 runs remained fruitless for his team. The Qalandars could make 203 runs for the loss of six wickets chasing a target of 212-run set by Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of PSL season 9.

Earlier, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to a big total of 211/4 against winless Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi’s batting line dominated the Qalandars’ bowling attack and racked up a massive total on the board, courtesy of a marathon opening stand of 136 runs by Babar Azam and Saim Ayub in just 14.2 overs.

The opening stand remained mainly dominated by Ayub while Azam was rotating the strike. Azam had an agonizing end to his anchoring knock, falling victim to his Qalandars’ counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 15th over, just two runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Azam scored 48 off 36 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Saim Ayub was then joined by hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell in the middle and the duo carried on the momentum. They added a brisk 39 runs in 16 deliveries before Afridi castled the opener Ayub in the 18th over. Ayub remained the top-scorer for the Zalmi with a 55-ball 88 which featured eight boundaries and four sixes.

Following Saim Ayub’s dismissal, Powell took charge of Zalmi’s batting expedition and bolstered their total with a quickfire knock, which lasted on the penultimate delivery of the innings. He smashed five boundaries and two sixes on his way to a 20-ball 46.

Powell was supported by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris at the backend, who scored an unbeaten 12 off just five deliveries.

Afridi led the bowling attack for the Qalandars with 3/33 while Jahandad Khan snared one wicket.

