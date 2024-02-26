AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Feb 26, 2024
World

‘Man-made’ Gaza famine can still be avoided: UN agency

AFP Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

OCCUPIED Al-QUDS: Famine in the Gaza Strip can be averted if vital aid is allowed into the besieged territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday, more than four months into the Israel-Hamas war.

“This is a man-made disaster,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of the dire humanitarian conditions in war-battered Gaza. “The world committed to never let famine happen again,” he said.

“Famine can still be avoided through genuine political will to grant access and protection to meaningful assistance.” Aid agencies have increasingly voiced concern for ordinary Gazans caught up in Israel’s military campaign against militant group Hamas which has ruled the coastal territory since 2007.

The UN has warned of looming famine threatening virtually everyone in Gaza, while the World Food Programme this week described “unprecedented levels of desperation”.

Lazzarini — under pressure after Israel claimed UNRWA workers took part in Hamas’s October 7 attack that sparked the war — said the last time the agency was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was more than one month ago, on January 23.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the situation in the north of Gaza was “extremely critical”, with concern also mounting about conditions in the south.

Authorities in the Hamas-ruled territory said in recent days a number of children have died from malnutrition.

The health ministry put the latest death toll from Israel’s military offensive at 29,692 people, most of them women and children. Hamas’s attack on rural communities, towns, military posts and other sites in Israel near the Gaza border resulted in the deaths of some 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

UN Gaza UN agency Israel Hamas war Palestinian refugees

