Pending dues paid to 53 civilians on order of Ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Due to the efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, pending dues of more than 7.5 million and 58 thousand rupees of educational scholarships, farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant were paid to 53 civilians.

According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleiman Khan (R), Punjab Government Servants created Valent Fund Board, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labor and Human Resources Department Punjab, Welfare Fund Board, District Monitoring Officer Education and Punjab Social Protection Authority in various districts.

Legal relief of more than 7.5 million and 58 thousand rupees has been provided to 53 petitioners belonging to the people whose case was pending due to various reasons.

In these cases, relief has been provided by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to the families of the deceased government employees, including the payment of farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant to the employees and 22 citizens have been given educational grants worth Rs 852,000. Scholarships have also been paid.

civilians Ombudsman Punjab ombudsman educational scholarships

