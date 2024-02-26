AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Sindh Community Foundation forms MSC for better health

Published 26 Feb, 2024

HYDERABAD: MultiSectoral Committee (MSC) at the District level was formed by the Sindh Community Foundation under the Advancing the Leadership of Women and Girls towards Better Health and Climate Change Resilience SURM project collaborated by Pathfinder International project to convene officials from relevant stakeholders, including government departments, private organizations, NGOs, local organizations, and community champions for a comprehensive community approach for better health and climate resilience and minimize the communication gap.

The committee has been notified by the District Health office Thatta. The committee consists of 18 members including health, education, women development, social welfare, forest, agriculture, population welfare departments, and PPHI, from civil society organizations working in the District and two female community members. The first meeting of the MSC was held at the Office of District Health Office Thatta and was attended by the representatives from the mentioned sectors and departments. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Khalid Qureshi Chief Medical Officer on behalf of District Health Officer Thatta.

Javed Soz head of SCF shared the roles of the MSC with the committee members that the MSC will foster collaboration among relevant stakeholders (government departments, private organizations, NGOs, local organizations, and community members) for a comprehensive community approach for better health and climate resilience and minimize the communication gap and to discuss the project activities on monthly basis, challenges, identify gaps, and minimize duplication of interventions for transparency.

The MSC will also enhance community preparedness for health emergencies due to floods, outbreaks, and drought and will empower the community in decision-making for increased ownership and sustainability for climate-resilient interventions.

He added that coordinative efforts are the need of the time to tackle climate change and health related issues of women and girls in the district.

Mohammad Bux Khaskheli, District Cluster Coordinator, Pathfinder International, shared a brief overview and objectives of the SURMI project.

