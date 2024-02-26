AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-26

Lahore Qalandars suffer setback as Haris ruled out of PSL 9

Muhammad Saleem Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars suffered a major setback, as their pacer Haris Rauf became unfit and was ruled out of remaining PSL 9 matches.

Haris Rauf got injured while taking catch against Karachi Kings in a match at Gaddafi stadium on Saturday. A medical panel examined Haris Rauf and declared him unfit for the remaining matches, sources claimed.

“The shoulder’s injury scan is completed, but further updates will be given after the complete scan report,” the sources said.

Haris Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the 20th over while completing a stunning catch to dismiss Hasan Ali. Despite the injury, he walked off with his arm strapped and underwent scans.

The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that Haris needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season.

Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, said, “As a team, we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. It was painful to see him missing out as he’s been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion.”

He said, “It’s indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover. Wishing him a speedy recovery, and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever. Our thoughts and support are with him during this challenging time.”

It may be noted that the Lahore Qalandars faced defeat in all the four matches of the HBL PSL 9 played so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Haris Rauf Lahore Qalandars Gaddafi Stadium PSL 9 HBL PSL 9

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Qalandars suffer setback as Haris ruled out of PSL 9

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

Sindh assembly: Awais elected speaker, Anthony deputy speaker

Health, education critical for women’s empowerment: Alvi

Read more stories