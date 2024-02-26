Lahore Qalandars suffer setback as Haris ruled out of PSL 9

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars suffered a major setback, as their pacer Haris Rauf became unfit and was ruled out of remaining PSL 9 matches.

Haris Rauf got injured while taking catch against Karachi Kings in a match at Gaddafi stadium on Saturday. A medical panel examined Haris Rauf and declared him unfit for the remaining matches, sources claimed.

“The shoulder’s injury scan is completed, but further updates will be given after the complete scan report,” the sources said.

Haris Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the 20th over while completing a stunning catch to dismiss Hasan Ali. Despite the injury, he walked off with his arm strapped and underwent scans.

The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that Haris needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season.

Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, said, “As a team, we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. It was painful to see him missing out as he’s been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion.”

He said, “It’s indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover. Wishing him a speedy recovery, and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever. Our thoughts and support are with him during this challenging time.”

It may be noted that the Lahore Qalandars faced defeat in all the four matches of the HBL PSL 9 played so far.

