AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-26

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The government has amended Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022, to declare that new imported new cars/ vehicles will be those which are driven up to 2,000 kilometres instead of 500 kilometres aimed at avoiding detention by Customs at the ports, sources in the Commerce Ministry told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was apprised on February 14, 2024, that the Ministry of Commerce had been approached from time-to-time by multiple importers requesting for one-time condonation of extra mileage of “new vehicle”.

The issue of extra mileage comes to the fore when the consignments of vehicles are held up for having exceeded the permissible limit of 500 kilometres as stipulated in para 2 (h) of the Import Policy Order, 2022.

Impact of imported used cars on national exchequer

In terms of para 2(h) of the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022, a “New Vehicle” means vehicle manufactured during 12 months preceding the date of importation and neither registered nor used more than 500 kilometres prior to importation.

The Cabinet Committee for Relaxation of Import/ Export-related Prohibitions, constituted vide notification No 1(13)/2018- AC (TP) on October 11, 2022, considered such cases of “One-Time Condonation of Extra Mileage” in its meetings held from time to time and decided to allow one time release of these vehicles in relaxation of provision of paragraph-2 (h) of IPO, 2022, by exercising powers given in Paragraph 20 of the IPO, 2022.

The violation of paragraph- 2(b) of IPO 2022 by the importers was on account of road travel of these vehicles for a distance exceeding 500 kilometres from factory premises/ warehouses to ports. Considering the unique circumstances faced by the importers, wherein, these vehicles often exceed the existing requirement of 500 kilometres as mentioned in para 2 (h) of IPO 2022, para 2 (h) of Import Policy Order, 2022 may be amended to state that the vehicles driven up to 2,000 kilometres shall be considered as new, as it would help in avoiding the vehicles being detained by Customs authorities on a regular basis.

The Ministry of Commerce proposed that the para 2 (h) of the Import 2022 may be amended to state that the vehicles driven up to 2,000 kilometres shall be considered as “new vehicle”.

After a brief discussion, the ECC approved the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce. The decision has also been endorsed by the Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC Federal Government IPO vehicles imported IPO amended

Comments

200 characters

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

Sindh assembly: Awais elected speaker, Anthony deputy speaker

Health, education critical for women’s empowerment: Alvi

Read more stories