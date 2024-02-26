Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday dispatched seventh tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of medicines winterized tents, tarpaulins and blankets.

The relief goods were dispatched from South Asia Pakistan Terminal in Karachi by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. The aid shipment consists of 300 tonnes of crucial humanitarian assistance and medical aid.

“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Gaza humanitarian situation ‘inhumane’: WHO

Officials of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Airbase.