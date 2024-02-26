AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FCCI acting president assures support for resolving SME sector issues

Press Release Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

FAISALABAD: The SME sector is the growth engine of the economy and problems confronted by it must be resolved on top priority basis, said Dr Sajjad Arshad Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He along with Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Mian Muhammad Tayyab and Haji Muhammad Abid visited the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) on the special request of Sanaullah Niazi Convener FCCI Standing Committee on SIE Nalka Kohala.

He appreciated the efforts of Sanaullah Niazi to resolve the long pending issues which are hampering the smooth functioning of this SIE. He said that FCCI will take measures to resolve these issues and in this connection a comprehensive feedback system has been introduced to remain in touch with the concerned departments till the final disposal of the issues.

He assured that FCCI would bring sector wise problems to the notice of the concerned departments while their high ups would also be invited to directly interact with the stakeholders.

He lamented that it is a national tragedy that people are not getting basic amenities despite paying multiple taxes. He requested Haji Muhammad Abid to arrange a meeting of Sanaullah Niazi with the Chief Traffic Officer for the resolution of traffic related problems.

“Similarly, a meeting with WASA officials would also be arranged”, he said and added that their issues relating to SIE would be brought into the notice of Secretary Small Industrial Estates Punjab while a meeting with Regional Director SIE is also expected on February 26.

Earlier Sanaullah Niazi welcomed the FCCI delegation and said that provincial secretary small industries may be requested to personally look into the affairs of the SIE Faisalabad.

