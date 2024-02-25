AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Sindh Assembly session underway to elect speaker, deputy

  • PPP has fielded Owais Shah and Anthony Naveed as candidates for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively
BR Web Desk Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 12:45pm

The Sindh Assembly session to elect the next speaker and deputy speaker has begun with outgoing speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The PPP has fielded Owais Shah and Anthony Naveed as candidates for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

The newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly prayed for the ranks of martyrs at the opening of the session.

During the session, MPs backed by the PTI and now members of the Sunni Ittehad Council shouted slogans denouncing alleged electoral malpractice.

There are nine PTI-backed independents present in the session who will be taking the oath. There are 41 opposition members and 65 PPP legislators present in the chamber.

The nomination papers for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker were received on Saturday.

Earlier, about all the newly elected members of the PPP and MQM-P took oath as the provincial legislators but the PTI’s backed independents, JI and GDA boycotted the opening sitting of the 16th Sindh Assembly.

The opposition was seen aligning into a new political formation with parties like JUI-F, PTI, JI, MQM-H, and GDA, which claim ‘rigging’ in the February 8 polls, took out their rallies in the city to protest against the controversial elections.

The administration sealed off key roads, mainly Sharah-e-Faisal, and enforced Section 144 in the Red Zone area, which also houses the Sindh Assembly, as this move was seen as an attempt to prevent the opposition parties from staging protests outside the legislature.

The PPP has emerged as the largest political party in Sindh after the hotly fought February 8 elections with 88 seats, followed by the MQM 28, PTI’s independent candidates 14, GDA, and JI, two each, according to the ECP poll results.

Syed Murad Ali Shah is poised to secure another term as Chief Minister of Sindh with overwhelming support. The election for the leader of the house will take place following the takeover of the speaker and deputy speaker.

