AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-25

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

KARACHI: About all the newly elected members of the PPP and MQM-P on Saturday took oath as the provincial legislators but the PTI’s backed independents, JI and GDA boycotted the opening sitting of the 16th Sindh Assembly.

The opposition was seen aligning into a new political formation with parties like JUI-F, PTI, JI, MQM-H and GDA, which claim ‘rigging’ in the February 8 polls, took out their rallies in the city to protest against the controversial elections.

The administration sealed off key roads, mainly Sharah-e-Faisal and enforced Section 144 in the Red-Zone area, which also houses the Sindh Assembly, as this move was seen as an attempt to prevent the opposition parties from staging protests outside the legislature.

Sindh MPAs-elect to take oath today

The retiring Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani was first sworn in as an elected member and then he administered the oath to the new legislators, thus, forming the 16th Sindh Assembly.

Durrani administered the oath to the members in Sindhi language, followed by Urdu and English in three phases. However, the PPP’s Nadir Magsi and Nisar Khuhro did not take the oath for now.

The PPP has emerged as the largest political party in Sindh after the hotly fought February 8 elections with 88 seats, followed by the MQM 28, PTI’s independent candidates 14, GDA and JI, two each, according to the ECP poll results.

The house is electing its speaker and deputy speaker on February 25, Sunday at 11:00 am. The PPP with a majority vote in the assembly is most likely to get its nominated candidates - Syed Awais Shah and Anthony Naveed predominantly elected for the top posts, respectively.

The MQM-P has also announced to field its candidates - Advocate, Sofia Shah and Advocate Rashid Khan for the slot of speaker and deputy speaker.

Syed Murad Ali Shah is poised to secure another term as Chief Minister of Sindh with overwhelming support. The election for the leader of the house will take place following the takeover of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Durrani hoped that the new assembly will adhere to the democratic norms and urged the elected members to collaborate for the country’s uplift. He also thanked his party’s central leadership.

In his remarks to reporters, Murad said that there are significant challenges, which the country is grappled with and expressed his disregard for the opposition parties’ protests.

Information Secretary for the GDA, Sardar Abdul Rahim said that his party’s protest is against the “theft” of people’s mandate in the province. The GDA will continue its protest till it reclaims its stolen mandate, he added.

“Protest is our right”, he said and warned that the government should refrain from using violence against the protestors. He said that his party with PTI, JUI-F, JI and MQM-H also holds protest outside the Sindh Assembly.

Citing reports, he said that police has arrested several of his party, PTI, JI and MQM-H workers from different parts of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Sindh Assembly PTI MPAs MQMP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI backed candidates independents

Comments

200 characters

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories