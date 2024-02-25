AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

Reuters Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 12:40pm

CAIRO: An additional 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas have been proven at Saudi state oil company Aramco's Jafurah field, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

Reserves at Jafurah have reached 229 trillion cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensates, Prince Abdulaziz said in a statement on state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia is working on developing its unconventional gas reserves, which require advanced extraction methods such as those used in the shale gas industry.

Jafurah is the kingdom's largest unconventional non-oil associated gas field and it is potentially the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States.

Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: statement

In 2020, the Jafurah field was estimated to require investments of $110 billion.

Saudi Aramco expects output to reach 420 million cubic feet per day of ethane by 2030, it said on its website.

The Jafurah field would produce some 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates by 2030, it said.

aramco Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Jafurah

Comments

200 characters

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

Amended oil refinery policy notified

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

Read more stories