AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-25

Rising cost of doing business hurts growth of industries: analyst

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

KARACHI: By setting up our priorities we have to overcome the prevailing most daunting national economic challenges of the time, actually and most importantly is the removal of the spiral of food inflation having devastating effect on the pockets of a common man where his abilities for purchasing parity and to afford the cost of eatable like grocery, vegetable, fruit, meat, pulses, oil, dairy products, etc has exhausted and vanished, said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

Raise in POL, gas, electricity tariffs are not only increasing the financial burden of household but also of all type of industry. Cost of doing business and cost of production is rising on daily basis. Capacity building as a whole has been damaged, extensively.

This is in fact is another big challenge ultimately which is becoming a source of ballooning the inflation. Utility tariffs needs reduction on yesterday basis.

We have “Loss Making Public Entities” swallowing billions of either national revenue or borrowing with heavy interest rate annually, is a great challenge.

This is so pathetic and so sad. A poor nation like us has been continuing to nourish them. Privatization of them is inevitable and eminent to convert them from loss making to profit making, said Ateeq.

“Growing import is again a big challenge; it has not only created a huge gap in trade deficit but also enhanced the balance of payment crisis. We have to encourage and promote our import substitution industry which has been greatly dejected and discouraged by prevailing policies and lack of incentives by authorities,” he said

He further said, “Higher utility prices, poor infrastructure, heavy transportation cost and absence of one window operation have discouraged immensely the good growth of such necessary Industry. Most importantly we have to promote “Made in Pakistan” by establishing tax free economic and industrial zones and producing local raw material in nearest future.”

He added that the development of corporate farming, transfer of technology, explorations and mining, strong trade relations and exploring new trade markets specially with far East Asian countries including china will help meeting the great economic challenges, too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation industries Ateeq Ur Rehman food inflation commodities prices energy tariff

Comments

200 characters

Rising cost of doing business hurts growth of industries: analyst

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories