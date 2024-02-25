SIC doesn’t have ‘numbers’, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) doesn’t have the numbers to form a government, and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) didn’t try to stop Shehbaz Sharif’s path.

Bilawal, speaking after condoling with the family of a deceased 12-year-old worker stated that writing letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) doesn’t hold significance as it has exposed PTI’s true intentions to the public.

Bilawal urged honesty from the Sunni Ittehad Council, emphasising they lack the numbers to form a government, and they should thank PTI for allowing Shehbaz Sharif to become Prime Minister.

He mentioned PTI didn’t even try to stop Shehbaz Sharif’s path; it was PTI’s decision not to contest him.

Bilawal said that PPP’s policy isn’t to remove anyone’s flag. We have been in politics for three generations, this isn’t our policy”.

