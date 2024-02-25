SFA recovers harmful juice, arrests three

HYDERABAD: The team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad acting on the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain has recovered thousands of packets of harmful juice from a house in Sammanabad Qasimabad. This operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso.

The team also arrested three accused, Yasin Sheikh, owner of the fake juice factory, two employees Islahuddin and Arbab. On this occasion, SHO Bhittai Town Aslam Abro was present along with police force. The team of Sindh Food Authority also seized the raw materials for making harmful juices.

