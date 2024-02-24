AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
PA session underway in Lahore to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker

  • The Election is being held through secret ballot in the assembly chambers
BR Web Desk Published 24 Feb, 2024 08:55pm

Punjab Assembly resumed its session in Lahore this evening to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Election is being held through secret ballot in the assembly chambers.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan is chairing the election of the incumbent Speaker while the newly elected Speaker by the House will conduct the election of the Deputy Speaker.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 137 Punjab Assembly seats and with the inclusion of 22 independents in the party fold as well as calculating its reserved seats, it has achieved a simple majority in the Hous

Earlier, the first session of the Sindh Assembly following the general elections began on Saturday in which newly elected members were administered oath.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the proceedings and swore in the MPAs-elect.

Durrani first conducted the ceremony in Sindhi, then in Urdu.

Elections for the Sindh Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker posts are set to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

