Sindh MPAs take oath

The first session of the Sindh Assembly following the general elections began on Saturday in which newly elected members were administered oath.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the proceedings and swore in the MPAs-elect.

Durrani first conducted the ceremony in Sindhi, then in Urdu.

On Friday, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori summoned the session.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly.

With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly will be over 100 for the first time.

Moreover, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), PTI and Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi) have announced they will stage a joint peaceful protest outside the Sindh Assembly today against alleged poll rigging.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session was held on Friday where members were administered oath.

The process of election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place today.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 137 Punjab Assembly seats and with the inclusion of 22 independents in the party fold as well as calculating its reserved seats, it has achieved a simple majority in the House.