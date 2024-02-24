Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF refrains from commenting on Imran Khan’s ‘letter’, says keen on working with new govt

Newly-elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

PTI tones down stance on approaching IMF, says Pakistan should continue to engage lender

Standard Chartered profit jumps 115% in CY23

Red Sea is temporary issue, can reach CIS countries through Pakistan: CEO Dubai’s DP World

PPP finalises Murad Ali Shah’s name for Sindh CM

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

