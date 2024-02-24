AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

Zaheer Abbasi Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The development spending (PSDP) of the provincial governments has increased by over 19 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (July-December 2023-24) compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

According to official data for July-December 2023-24, the provincial public sector development programme (PSDP) spending during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year was Rs542.808 billion, which was higher by 19.44 per cent over Rs454.436 billion for the same period a year before.

A province-wise analysis shows that the PSDP expenditure of the Punjab government stood at Rs236.217 billion (caretaker) during July-December 2023-24, which was 10.13 per cent less against Rs262.796 billion for the same period of the last fiscal year (July-December 2022-23).

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

The PSDP expenditure by the Sindh government was Rs192.36 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) against Rs79.939 billion for the same period of last fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting an increase of 141 per cent.

The PSDP expenditure of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government stood at Rs55.761 billion during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to Rs73.790 billion for the same period of last fiscal year, reflecting a decline of 24.43 per cent.

The development spending of the Balochistan government remained Rs58.596 billion during July-December 2023-24, up by 55 per cent over Rs37.911 billion for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

