Punjab and Sindh: ECP allots 20 reserved seats for women

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Punjab and 14 from Sindh.

According to ECP, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received 17 seats, with one seat each allocated to the Pakistan People’s Party, the Pakistan Muslim League, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Pakistan People’s Party has been allocated 10 reserved seats for women, while four have been granted to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement from Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Commission issued the notification of the winners of 11 reserved seats for women and three seats for non-Muslims in Balochistan Assembly.

As per the ECP spokesperson, the PPPP secured three seats for women, PML-N also obtained three, JUI-P got two seats while ANP and NP secured one seat each in the Balochistan Assembly.

PPPP women included Ghazala Gola Begum, Meena, Shehnaz Umrani and the three women elected on reserved seats from PML-N included Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Hadia Nawaz and Rubaba Khan.

The women elected on special seats for Balochistan Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam include Shahida Rauf and Safia.

