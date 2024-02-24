AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
KCA organises training course

Published 24 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) organised a two-week Cotton Grading and Classification Course from February 12, 2024 to February 23, 2024 at the premises of the KCA.

This was 6th course organised by the KCA with a view to impart training in the field of Grading and Classification of raw/ lint cotton.

A considerable number of people connected with various sections of cotton trade participated in the course.

Qualified trainer delivered lectures on related topics. A visit to textile mills was arranged by the KCA for the participants of the course.

Certificates were awarded by Rizwan Iqbal Umer, Vice-Chairman KCA, Khawaja Tahir Mahmood, Former Chairman, the KCA, Rahat Aziz, Classer/ Arbitrator, Course Coordinator & Lecturer and Ex-Admin In Charge, (PCSI), Tanveer Ahmed Khan, Assistant Director/ Admin In-charge, PCSI and Muhammad Naseem Usman, Senior Member, Broker Advisory Committee KCA, to the participants of the course.

Cotton KCA Karachi Cotton Association training course

