Khulli Kachehri of SSGC reassures optimum services to customers

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) provided an open forum for complaint redressal to its customers by convening a Physical / In-person Khulli Kachehri session on February 23, 2024 at Company's Head Office Auditorium.

Amin Rajput, Dy. Managing Director (F & A)/ CFO along with the concerned senior executives heard the customers’ gas-related queries and ordered for their redressal in quickest possible time. Along with Amin Rajput, senior management officials from Distribution and Customer Services including, Fasihuddin Fawad, ASGM (Customer Services), Kamran Nagi, ASGM (Distribution – Karachi West / East), Muhammad Riaz, General Manager (Sales), Adeebur Rehman, DGM (Distribution – Karachi Central) and Ismail Dilwash DGM (Billing) were present during the entire session of Kachehri who responded to their respective queries. Salman A. Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications moderated this Kachahri’s session.

The Dy. Managing Director assured the customers that SSGC will make every possible effort to address their grievances even though the Company is faced with tough challenge of ensuring sustainable gas supplies due to continuously depleting gas reserves in the country.

Physical and online Khulli Kachehri entitled as Ruburu sessions are regularly being organized under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), offering customers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on the queries. This latest walk-in open forum was organized by Company’s Corporate Communication Department. Customers were informed of this physical session at SSGC Head Office through Company’s social media platforms whereby interested individuals were offered to fill in their key details on a Google Form for pre-registering themselves. A Facilitation Counter was also set up at the Head Office atrium that welcomed and guided the customers after due verification of their identities.

